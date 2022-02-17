BGMI 2022 Esports roadmap for India revealed with prize pool of 6 Crore INR

The first-ever BGMI tournament, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, was a huge success. The tournament had 460k viewers at its peak and had accumulated more than 200 million views.

Following a successful 2021, Krafton today unveiled its Esports roadmap for 2022. This year, Krafton will hold four major tournaments with a total prize pool of 6 Crore rupees.

BGMI 2022 Esports tournaments with a total prize pool of 6 Crore INR

1. Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC)

2. Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1

3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS)

4. Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2

The registration for the BMOC will start at the end of this month, followed by an in-game qualifier at the end of March.

Krafton will organize two Pro Series this year, each carrying a massive prize pool of 2 Crore INR. This will be the largest prize pool for a single esports event in India. BGIS will also return for a new season later this year.

Minu Lee, Head of BGMI, Krafton said:

“Krafton remains committed to the development of the esports ecosystem in India, and in 2022, we will continue to provide a platform to players across the spectrum, be it pro-level or simply gaming enthusiasts via a range of tournaments and thoughtfully curated experiences. With more and more talent emerging, and the esports ecosystem growing exponentially in India, we look forward to hosting these tournaments that promise to be intensely competitive and full of nail-biting game moments. We are steadfast to provide a global platform for these players to showcase and harness their skills”

Apart from this, Krafton also promised international opportunities for the players. Recently, GodLike Esports traveled to Dubai to participate in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 Finals.

Esports charts reported that BGMI also became the fifth most-watched Esports mobile game in 2021, with 19.3 million hours watched. By 2022, Krafton hopes to make a bigger mark on the industry. The BGIS 2021 boasted a massive prize pool of 1 Crore INR, with the champion Skylightz Gaming taking home 50 Lakhs INR.

The winner of the BGIS 2021 had to travel to Dubai for the 6 Million USD prize pool PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, but due to paperwork issues, GodLike Esports had to travel rather than the winner.

Krafton's announcement marks the most significant Esports announcement yet in India. Despite being only six months old, the game has already become one of the most popular in the country. With such a flurry of tournaments, there will be considerable growth for the BGMI scene in India.

