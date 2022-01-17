How much prize money did Skylightz Gaming win in BGIS Grand Finals?

The recently concluded BGIS 2021 was the first official tournament in the history of BGMI esports. With a massive number of players participating and millions of others watching the event, the competition lived up to the hype that has been created since it was officially announced.

After a month of intense matches played in different rounds, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 finally concluded last night with Skylightz Gaming getting crowned as the inaugural champions of the game. 16 teams fought it out in the Grand Finals organized between January 13 and January 16, to get a share of the gigantic ₹1 crore prize pool.

What share of the prize pool did Skylightz Gaming take home from their win in the BGIS Grand Finals?

After a grueling 24 matches in the Grand Finals, Skylightz Gaming emerged as the first ever champions of Battlegrounds Mobile India esports. They earned three more points than TSM (who secured second place) to take home the trophy, as well as a massive amount of ₹50 lakhs.

Skylight's consistency, sheer grit, and determination were the reasons they overcame all odds to emerge victorious. While TSM received ₹25 lakhs and Team XO (third place) got ₹10 lakhs, Skylightz Gaming's share of the prize pool is the most earned by any BGMI esports team till date.

This highlights the increase in popularity of the game that iQOO and Krafton invested such a great amount of money in. However, each player's earnings are subject to an internal contract which will account for tax deductions and the organization's share of the prize money.

Who are the winners of the individual awards in BGIS 2021?

In addition to the prize money obtained by the 16 teams based on their placement in the leaderboards, there are several sub-categories in which different individuals bagged a share of the prize money.

GodL Neyoo, who emerged as the MVP of the BGIS Grand Finals, received ₹1 lakh. His teammate, GodL Zgod, who won the Redeemer award as he ended the tournament with the most revivals in BGIS, earned ₹50 thousand.

Skylightz Gaming's IGL, Saumraj, took to the limelight as he won both the Rampage Freak (player with most damage) award and the Lone Ranger (player with the highest survival time) award. Both the awards handed him ₹50 thousand each.

Edited by Siddharth Satish