GodL Zgod’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more

BGMI Esports has been the main pillar on which Battlegrounds Mobile India has built its popularity over the last few months, distinguishing itself from the other Battle Royale games on mobile devices. Among the players that have gone on to become superstars of the game, Abhishek "Zgod" Choudhary is a prominent name.

Currently a player of GodLike Esports, Zgod rose through the ranks during the days of PUBG Mobile, playing for Zero Degree Esports and then for TSM. Zgod is known for his insane gun skills and his ability to grind for hours, which has posited him amongst the best players in the country.

Apart from being a professional BGMI Esports player, Zgod is a YouTuber and content creator, streaming and uploading videos of the game. Here's a look at Zgod's BGMI ID, seasonal stats, and more.

Everything about BGMI Esports player and streamer GodL Zgod

BGMI ID and IGN

Zgod's BGMI ID separates his account from the rest. His in-game ID is 5153118886. Players can send him friend requests by searching his ID and can play with him. Zgod's in-game name (IGN) has made him famous, as casters and fellow players refer to him by that name. His IGN is GodlZGØD.

Stats

Stats are a true reflection of a player's performance in any game or sport. Zgod, being a professional Esports athlete of BGMI, spends most of his time playing custom TDM and competitive games on scrims and tournaments. However, he has found time to play Classic matches in the Cycle 1 Season 3 of BGMI.

Snippet showing GodL Zgod's stats in the C1S3 of BGMI (Image via Krafton)

GodL Zgod has played a total of 82 classic matches, among which he has managed to win 8 matches and has finished in the Top 10 47 times, resulting him in sitting in Crown IV. His highest damage of 2706 and average damage of 852.2 along with 43 revives highlights the player's all-round skills on the battlegrounds.

Income

Zgod earns a decent salary as a Tier 1 BGMI Esports player for GodLike Esports. However, his YouTube channel, ZGOD GAMING, has a subscriber base of 374K subscribers, from which he earns between $297 - $4.8K per month (Source: Social Blade)

