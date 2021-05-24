PUBG Mobile caster Ocean Sharma answers common queries regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India

The Indian mobile gaming community has been patiently waiting for the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India ever since the game was announced by Krafton earlier this month.

The pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India has begun on the Google Play Store. Players will receive a Recon Mask, a Recon Outfit, a Celebration Expert Title and 300 AG if they pre-register for the game.

PUBG Mobile caster Ocean Sharma, aka Gamingpro Ocean, recently released a video in which he addressed multiple questions about Battlegrounds Mobile India.

"I am sure that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released in June" - Ocean Sharma

In the video titled, “BGMI- WHAT’S NEXT??? (competitive, road map, much more),” Ocean Sharma talked about the Battlegrounds Mobile India inventory as well as the leagues and tournaments that will be held after its release.

He stated:

“GodNixon had earlier uploaded a video in which he has confirmed that players will get their inventory back. Ghatak has also said the same. So, players will be getting back the inventory they earlier possessed and the investment that they earlier made. However, there will be some exceptions like the PUBG Partner title.”

(From timestamp 20 seconds to 1 minute 20 seconds)

“Battlegrounds Mobile India will likely feature plenty of India specific events. After the game releases, within a span of 1-1.5 months, roadmap for exclusive tournaments and leagues would also be likely announced.”

(From timestamp 2 minutes to 2 minutes 27 seconds)

In the video, he has stated that all these are based on his assumptions.

In an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda, Ocean Sharma recently said that Battlegrounds Mobile India could be released two to three weeks after pre-registration is available for everyone. He said:

“I am sure that the game will be released in June; however, it will take approximately 2-3 weeks after pre-registration for the game to be available to everyone.”

Players can follow the official social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India to stay updated about all the news and announcements involving the game.

