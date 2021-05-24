Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) content rating, restrictions, free rewards, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a region-specific game that Krafton announced earlier this month. The game was created for players in India and will boast its own esports ecosystem, with tournaments and leagues set to take place in the country.

The release of Battlegrounds Mobile India will mark the return of PUBG Mobile to India after it was banned in the country back in September 2020.

The pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on May 18th, and a trailer was released on the game's official YouTube channel on the same day.

This article takes a look at various details about Battlegrounds Mobile India, including age restrictions and more.

Battlegrounds Mobile India content rating and free rewards

The content rating for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store is as follows:

"Rated for 16+, Strong Violence"

Indian players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will receive certain rewards when the game is released. The rewards are as follows:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Battlegrounds Mobile India restrictions

There are many restrictions for underage players in Battlegrounds Mobile India's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

All players under the age of 18 will have to provide the phone numbers of their parents/guardians to confirm that they are eligible to play the game.

According to Battlegrounds Mobile India's Terms of Service, the other restrictions are as follows:

If you are under 18 years of age, you will only be able to play the game maximum of 3 hours a day.

If you are under 18 years of age, the maximum daily amount of using our paid service will be 7,000 INR.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration link and guide

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Step 1: Players should first visit the Google Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India. They can also use this link to do so.

Click on the "Pre-register" button

Step 2: Once they are on the game's Google Play Store page, players should click on the “Pre-register” button.

Step 3: When a dialog box appears on their screen, players should click on the “Got it” button. They can also press the “Install when available” option to immediately download the game when it is available on the Google Play Store.

