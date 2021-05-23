Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) confirmed system requirements, device compatibility, YouTube teasers, and more

Krafton Inc. recently launched a pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India. This recent addition to the PUBG Mobile family is being developed exclusively for Indian mobile gamers.

The permanent ban imposed upon PUBG Mobile forced the developers to roll out a regional version of the popular battle royale game.

Ever since the official announcement, Indian gamers have taken a keen interest in Battlegrounds Mobile India and are waiting patiently for its release. This article dives into the minimum system requirements required to run the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Minimum system requirements and device compatibility

One of the reasons behind PUBG Mobile’s success in India was its compatibility with low-end devices. The number of smartphone users in India has boomed. But the vast majority of the population possess a budget smartphone for day-to-day usage.

PUBG Mobile’s low-end specifications allowed Indian gamers to run the game smoothly on their budget devices. Krafton Inc. wants to capitalize on this factor and reach every corner of the country. Hence, the new game is set to be optimized for low-end smartphones.

According to the official statement by developers, users with Android 5.1.1 or above can play the game. The smartphone needs to have a stable internet connection and at least 2 GB of RAM to run the game seamlessly.

System requirements for the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has taken to social media to reach out to the Indian gaming community. The developers recently dropped a teaser on their official social media channels, including YouTube and Facebook.

The short teaser featured veteran actor Arshad Warsi and popular content creators Kronten, Dynamo, and Jonathan. The video was released to inform gamers that the pre-registration drive has kicked off.

Krafton Inc. has announced that the pre-registration drive will be open until the official release of the game. Gamers who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will receive exclusive in-game rewards that include the Recon skin, Recon Mask, Celebration Expert title, and 300 AGs.

Currently, pre-registration is open for Android users. Gamers can visit the Google Play Store to register their device.

The unavailability of any specific release date has raised a lot of speculation among the community. Gamers have brought up various theories regarding the official release date.

The developers are currently silent regarding the release date. Therefore, gamers need to wait patiently for the official announcement.