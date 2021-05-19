Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official website, announcements, trailers, map sneak peek, and more

The pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India finally went live on May 18th. After several months in exile, the renovated version of the popular battle royale, PUBG Mobile, is making its entry in India.

The Government of India banned PUBG Mobile back in September 2020 for security reasons. Ever since the ban, developers Krafton have been looking for an opportunity to make a comeback in the Indian gaming sector.

Krafton has developed the game only for Indian gamers. An official website was also set up to release important announcements and exclusive news regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India.

This article reveals the official announcements and gives an insight into the official trailer of the game.

All details about Battlegrounds Mobile India

India's gaming industry was left divided after the ban was imposed on PUBG Mobile. While some believed it would make a comeback shortly after, others felt the popular BR game was gone forever.

After months of speculation, Krafton revealed the official news of Battlegrounds Mobile India on their website on May 6th, and gamers were promised a AAA multiplayer gaming experience.

The official announcement also revealed several additional benefits, including in-game events, rewards, and specific tournaments and leagues.

Krafton also revealed the official logo of Battlegrounds Mobile India on May 6th. It has been customized and reflects the tri-color of the Indian flag, which is significant as the game is only being released in India.

It was also revealed that gamers would have to pre-register for the game, though, at that point, no specific dates were mentioned.

Soon after, the pre-registration dates were revealed through an official announcement on May 14th. It was announced that gamers would be able to pre-register for the game from May 18th onwards.

The pre-registration drive went live shortly after the official announcement on May 18th. It was revealed that gamers would receive the Recon outfit, the Recon Mask, Celebration expert title, and 300 AG as pre-registration rewards.

Android users can head to the Google Play Store and pre-register for the game. There has been no announcement regarding the iOS version of the game.

The official trailer was also released on May 18th. It features veteran actor Arshad Warsi, seen hyping up popular content creators Kronten, Jonathan, and Dynamo by revealing the pre-registration announcement for Battlegrounds Mobile India. It spread like wildfire and received more than 8 million views within a day.

The developers also teased a couple of shots of the Battlegrounds Mobile India map on their social media handles. The teased location resembles a portion of Sanhok from PUBG Mobile.

Though nothing has been confirmed officially, gamers can expect Battlegrounds Mobile India to have similar maps to the original title..

System requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India have also been released. Gamers must have Android 5.1.1 or above, and the smartphone must have at least 2GB of RAM.

The minimum specification has been kept low to attract gamers from all sections of the society to be a part of Battlegrounds Mobile India.