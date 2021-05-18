Krafton responds to query on Battlegrounds Mobile India official release date

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most awaited games at the moment, with millions of Indian players looking forward to its release. The pre-registration process has begun, and developers have set certain rewards for the same.

A trailer has also been released, which includes Arshad Warsi, Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan. Players can watch it below:

In a new development, Krafton has responded to a question regarding the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

When is Krafton planning to launch Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

On the official support page of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton has provided the following response to a query regarding the release date:

"We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date; we will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

Therefore, the release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to be finalized by the developers. All that the users can now do is wait for an official announcement. They can follow the official social media handles of the game to stay updated regarding all the news about the title. Here are the links for them:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Here are the steps to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Step 1: Players must head to the Google Play Store page of BGMI. They can do so by clicking here.

Click on the "Pre-register" button

Step 2: After reaching there, users must tap on the “Pre-register” button.

Step 3: Finally, a pop-up will appear, and players must click on the “Got it” option to complete the process.

Another option, “Install when available,” will also be present, and users can click that if they want to install it whenever the game is available.

Rewards for pre-registering:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

