Battlegrounds Mobile India exclusive features for Indian users revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India was unveiled on May 6th, sending PUBG Mobile fans in the country into a frenzy.

The pre-registration phase for the game has finally begun on the Google Play Store. Players will receive four rewards after pre-registering for the game: the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.

This article takes a look at the exclusive features of Battlegrounds Mobile India as stated in the Google Play Store description.

Exclusive features of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Google Play Store description

According to Battleground Mobile India’s Google Play Store page, here is the exclusive content that the game is set to feature:

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a game made for Indians. The battle royale game will be released with exclusive India specific in-game events, outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with regular stream of tournaments and leagues. Be sure to tune in first week itself to check out amazing launch week events and exclusive outfits to be won!”

The Battleground Mobile India esports ecosystem will undoubtedly lead to the expansion of the gaming industry in the country, creating several job opportunities for players.

Pre-registration

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for Battleground Mobile India:

Step 1: Players should visit the Google Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Players should then click on the “Pre-register” option. When a pop-up appears, they should click on the “Got it” button.

Players can also press the “Install when available” option to automatically install the game when it becomes available.

Data storage and other information

Krafton has stated that data security and privacy are their utmost priority when it comes to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The Privacy Policy of the game states:

"Your personal information will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore."

