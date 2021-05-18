Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) system requirements officially revealed

The excitement for Battlegrounds Mobile India is at its peak as pre-registrations for the game have officially begun on the Google Play Store.

A trailer for the pre-registration phase was also released on the game’s official YouTube channels and social media handles a few hours ago.

This article takes a look at the system requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

System requirements

According to the Google Play Store description for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the device requirements for the game are as follows:

Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.

Pre-registration rewards and link

A number of rewards will be given to Indian players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The rewards are as follows:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, click here.

A few days ago, Ghatak, a famous PUBG Mobile professional, answered fan questions about Battlegrounds Mobile India. He had this to say about matchmaking in the game:

“Many people asked questions regarding if they will be able to matchmake with players from other countries. The answer to that is no. As of now, it is not possible to play with users from other countries and would only be able to compete against other Indian players.”

(From 30 seconds to 1 minute)

When asked about old PUBG Mobile inventories, he said:

“One of the most asked question was about the old accounts and what would happen to the inventory and other items. There is good news for them as all the investments players had made in the game will be retained in Battlegrounds Mobile India account as it is. So, chill and enjoy.”

(From 58 seconds to 1 minute 20 seconds)

