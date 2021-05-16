Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) APK file size, system requirements, game modes, and more leaks

Several new leaks around Battlegrounds Mobile India have recently poured in, and fans are incredibly excited about the game's imminent return after over eight months.

Krafton announced the region-specific variant on May 6th, and the pre-registration process for the same is set to commence on May 18th. There are going to be exclusive rewards if users pre-register for the upcoming title.

According to Ghatak, a prominent Indian PUBG Mobile pro, the old inventories of the players will be retained in Battlegrounds Mobile India. This article takes a look at the recent leaks of the game.

Leaks about Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile)

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Play Store description

As mentioned earlier, numerous leaks surrounding Battlegrounds Mobile India have emerged. According to an image that shows the definition of Battlegrounds Mobile India's Google Play Store page, several details have been disclosed:

APK file size and system requirements

In the image, users can spot that Battlegrounds Mobile India will have the Lightweight Installation Function, and the size of the APK is mentioned to be 610 MB. With the incorporation of this feature, players will have the option to download the required resource packs in the game.

The recommended system requirements are cited: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB memory.

Game modes and other leaks

The game will feature a variety of game modes for the players

Similar to the global version of the title, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be offering the players a variety of game modes and maps, including the classic Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and more.

The description states that Battlegrounds Mobile India will comprise 100-player classic mode, payload mode, arcade mode, 4v4 TDM, and the zombie mode.

Apart from this, it has been disclosed that the game will be having daily events, challenges, and monthly updates to provide players with an exhilarating battle royale experience.

However, it is worth noting that the Play Store page was meant for PUBG Mobile India, which was announced back in November. The app is currently being updated to Battlegrounds Mobile India by the developers.

Users can follow the social media handles of the game to keep up with all the official news about it. The links for them are as follows:

