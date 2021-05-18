How to fix "Item is not available in your country" error for Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration

There has been a massive buzz surrounding Battlegrounds Mobile India with the commencement of the pre-registration process on the Google Play Store. iOS users are also waiting for an official announcement from Krafton.

Players are incredibly excited to try out the game, but the release date is yet to be specified by the developers. When it comes to pre-registrations, some users are facing an error message reading, "Item is not available in your country."

This article provides an overview of this error and how users can resolve it.

"Item is not available in your country" error for Battlegrounds Mobile India

The pre-registration is exclusive to Indian users, and players from other regions will not be able to register. This error is faced by players who have set their locations to countries other than India.

Here's how to fix "Item is not available in your country" error. All Indian players who encounter this error are recommended to set their country to India on their Google Play Store accounts.

Google Play Help states the following regarding it:

"You can only change your Play country once per year. So, if you change your country, you won't be able to change it back for one year. To change your country, you need to set up a new country in Google Play. To set up a new country, you must be in that country and have a payment method from the new country."

Players can click here to reach Google Play support and learn how to change the country legally.

Pre-registration link, list of rewards, and trailer of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Users can visit the Battlegrounds Mobile India's Google Play Store page here to register.

The list of rewards that users will be receiving for registering are:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

The trailer for the game was also released on the YouTube channel. Users can spot Arshad Warsi with the renowned PUBG Mobile figures, Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten. Here's the trailer:

