Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration details, official teasers, and more

After weeks of speculation, it was announced on May 14 that the pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India would go live on May 18.

India banned PUBG in September 2020, citing security issues. Ever since the ban, Indian gamers have waited patiently for the revival of the popular battle royale game.

Krafton Inc. announced the launch of the regional version of PUBG Mobile a few weeks ago. The announcement revealed only a few details about the game. Hence gamers have been kept in a shroud of mystery ever since.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Pre-registration dates and how to register

The pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India will go live on May 18. The official Facebook page broke the news of Battlegrounds Mobile India, and the details are also available on their official website.

The teaser on their Facebook page illustrates a loading screen with the approaching airplane in the background. The original PUBG Mobile background music used in the teaser is enough to hype gamers.

It was previously announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India would have a pre-registration drive. However, the lack of any specific date led to many fake APKs and links popping up on the internet. These harmful third-party links and APKs baffled gamers. Some tried to download the game but failed.

The steps to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India are pretty simple. Gamers need to visit the Google Play Store and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Clicking on the “Pre-Register” button will register gamers for the regional PUBG Mobile.

To drive more gamers to sign up, developers also announced that pre-registration would grant gamers specific rewards. The rewards will only be available to pre-registered gamers once the game launches.

PUBG Mobile will be available in a brand new avatar, and there will be minor changes. Developers announced that the game is exclusively developed for Indian gamers.

Developers also clarified that this game has been produced in compliance with regional regulations regarding data collection and security instructions set by the government of India. This waives the fear of facing another ban.

To maintain a healthy social environment, minors must get parental consent to play the game. For them, in-game purchases have also been restricted to ₹7000 per day.

The launch of the popular PUBG Mobile segment comes as a gust of fresh air for the Indian gaming community. The revival of PUBG Mobile in a regional version has already raised speculations regarding gameplay and graphics. With pre-registration dates now available, it is to be seen how this new title fares among stiff competition from COD Mobile and Garena Free Fire.