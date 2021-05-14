How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile)

The Indian PUBG Mobile community is eagerly awaiting the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. It has been over 250 days since the famous title was hit by a ban, leaving millions of users heartbroken.

Today, the developers announced the pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India, and the players are ecstatic. It stated the following:

"Krafton, the premier South Korean video game developer, today announced the date for pre-registrations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. Developed by Krafton, the long-awaited pre-registrations for the game will go live on 18th May."

This article provides a guide on how users will be able to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Once the pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India opens, users can follow the given steps to register:

Step 1: Players have to open the Google Play Store on their mobile devices and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Alternatively, they can click on the link prevalent on the game’s website to get redirected to the Google Play Store:

Link on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website

The link isn’t working as of now, and the registrations are yet to open.

Step 2: Next, users will have to click on the “Pre-register” button.

Step 3: A dialog box will pop up on their screens. Then, they must press the “OK” button to complete the registration.

The announcement further elaborated on the pre-registration rewards:

"There will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only."

Note: The pre-registration for the game hasn’t begun. This is just a general guide on how users will be able to register after the process starts on May 18th.

Other details of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be hosting its exclusive events, features, and outfits. Moreover, the game will also possess a special Esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

Krafton has mentioned that security and privacy are the utmost concern and they will work with their partners to ensure data protection and security. Also, all the data will be stored on servers located in India and Singapore.

Apart from this, there will be certain restrictions for players under the age of 18. They will only be able to play for three hours per day and can have a daily limit of ₹7000 on the paid service of the game.

