Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) shares another sneak peek of in-game map

Krafton has been teasing their upcoming title, Battlegrounds Mobile India, via numerous artworks on their official social media handles.

Since the announcement, multiple artworks have been posted, and recently a sneak peek of the in-game map has been shared.

Various developments in the form of the announcement of pre-registrations have taken the hype around the game to a whole new level.

New leaks regarding the Google Play Store description of the game have fired up Indian fans as it appears that the game’s release could soon be on the cards.

Battlegrounds Mobile India shares another artwork providing a sneak peek of the map

The artwork was posted on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s social media handle with the following text:

“Dropping soon on devices near you! What are the items that you miss the most from air drops?”

Users can take a look at the location, which appears to be Ban Tai on the Sanhok map. Therefore, it is expected that the map could be present in the game.

A few days ago, the developers released another artwork, providing players with a glimpse of the upcoming map using its signature helmet creative. Behind the scenes of the same were also revealed by Shyam Deshpande, Associate Art Director at KRAFTON Inc. Players can click here to check it out.

Previously, a creative uploaded on May 9th took the Indian community by storm as the users began their theories about the game’s release. It featured a helmet obscuring an illuminating object looking like the sun, depicting a solar eclipse.

It's been rumored that Battlegrounds Mobile India could be released on June 10th, which is when the next Solar Eclipse is set to occur.

Recently, there have been numerous other leaks surrounding Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, players will have to take them with a grain of salt as no official announcement about the game’s release date has been made by Krafton.

