Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) region exclusivity, teasers, pre-registration link, and more

Krafton's announcement about Battlegrounds Mobile India was music to the ears of the Indian PUBG Mobile community. The game is on track for a comeback in the country after an excruciating wait of over eight months.

There has been other news surrounding it, such as pre-registrations, leaks, and more. Fans of the BR title are highly enthusiastic about all these recent developments, which this article discusses.

Also read: #IndiaKaBattlegrounds trends on Twitter after Krafton reveals pre-registration details for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile)

Specific details about Battlegrounds Mobile India

Region exclusivity and matchmaking

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be exclusive to Indian players and have special events, features, and in-game cosmetics. Krafton has also mentioned that the game will have its own esports ecosystem in the country with tournaments and leagues.

TSM Ghatak, a prominent PUBG Mobile pro, stated the following regarding matchmaking:

"Many people asked questions regarding if they will be able to matchmake with players from other countries. The answer to that is no. As of now, it is not possible to play with users from other countries and would only be able to compete against other Indian players."

(From 0:30 to 1 minute)

Teaser

The official teaser for the game was released on the same date as the announcement, i.e., May 6th, on Battlegrounds Mobile India's YouTube channel. Presently, it has over 13 million views.

On the channel, two other videos have also been uploaded about the logo reveal and pre-registrations. They have 9.3 million and 8.8 million views, respectively.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) APK file size, system requirements, game modes, and more leaks

Pre-registration link

A few days back, the developers announced the much-awaited pre-registration phase, commencing from May 18th. There will be exclusive registration rewards that users will be receiving in-game.

To do so, they will have to visit the Google Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India and click on the "Pre-register" option.

Other details

In the video given above, Ghatak also mentioned that the gamers would be retaining their old PUBG Mobile inventories in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Those from the country will also be able to participate in international events.

Another prominent YouTuber, GodNixon, disclosed that the upcoming regional variant would feature different Royale Pass seasons compared to PUBG Mobile:

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India to have different Royale Pass seasons than PUBG Mobile, according to GodNixon