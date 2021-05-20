When can players expect Battlegrounds Mobile India launch: Release date rumors, Krafton's response, and more

Developers Krafton Inc. recently rolled out a pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The renovated version of PUBG Mobile is developed exclusively for Indian gamers and will only be available in India.

Krafton Inc. has revealed a lot of information regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, there hasn't been any confirmation regarding the official release date.

The absence of any release date has led to a lot of speculation and rumors. This article will unpack these release date rumors and also discuss the developer’s response.

The rumors regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date

Krafton Inc. broke the news of Battlegrounds Mobile India on May 6. Since then, gamers have closely followed every announcement from the official pages of the game while looking for a specific release date.

The developers mentioned that the pre-registration will start soon. However, there was no mention of the final release date.

The pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on May 18. Enthusiastic gamers are already pre-registered. However, the lack of specific release dates led gamers to build various theories regarding the release date.

One such release date rumor is based upon a close resemblance between the official poster and an astronomical event.

A poster for Battlegrounds Mobile India showed a silhouetted level three helmet. Gamers pointed out that the poster closely resembles a solar eclipse.

According to various reports, there is a solar eclipse set to occur on June 10. Therefore, some gamers believe that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released on June 10.

Social media has been flooded with rumors about this release date. However, the developers have since clarified that there is no confirmation regarding the final launch dates. They said,

“We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!”

Krafton's response (Image via battlegroundsmobile.com)

Pre-registration is currently open for Android users. Players will also get the Recon Outfit, Recon Mask, Limited Celebration Expert title, and 300 AG as pre-registration rewards.

Developers have also revealed the system requirements. Gamers will need at least 2 GB of RAM along with Android 5.1.1 or above. The mid-range specifications point to the fact that Battlegrounds Mobile India will function across most budget smartphones.