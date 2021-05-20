How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India: Play Store link and a step-by-step guide

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to hit the markets soon. Developer Krafton Inc. recently rolled out a pre-registration drive on May 18. Currently, only Android users will have access to pre-registration.

To pre-register for the game, players will have to follow some simple steps. This article will reveal details on how to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

A guide to registering for Battlegrounds Mobile India

The government of India banned PUBG Mobile on the grounds of security concerns. Following the ban, Indian gamers shifted to other battler royale games such as COD Mobile and Garena Free Fire.

Krafton Inc. lost out on the booming Indian gaming market and the revenues from it. Therefore, developers decided to publish a regional version of PUBG Mobile to reclaim their position in India.

The news of Battlegrounds India Mobile was announced on May 6. Soon enough, Krafton announced its pre-registration drive, which began on May 18.

To pre-register, gamers need to visit the Google Play Store from their Android devices. Searching “Battlegrounds Mobile India” will take gamers to the game. There will be a green button that says “pre-register.” Clicking on it will register the device to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

There is an automatic install option just below the pre-registration button. Selecting this option will automatically download the game once it is available on the Google Play Store.

Pre-registration to Battlegrounds Mobile India will reward gamers with the Recon Outfit, Recon Mask, Limited Celebration Expert title, and 300 AGs.

Krafton Inc. has not yet revealed the release dates of the game. Various theories from gamers indicate that it will be released on June 10. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation by the developers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been developed in compliance with security policies as outlined by the government of India. Developers have also imposed certain restrictions involving minors and in-game purchases.

Gamers below 18 years will be required to get consent from their guardians to play the game. The developers have also specified a daily purchase limit for minors.

The Indian gaming industry holds a lot of potential in terms of revenue generation for Krafton. Before the ban, the developers accrued massive profits with PUBG Mobile.

Currently, the largest share of the Indian market is shared by COD Mobile and Garena Free Fire. Battlegrounds Mobile India has the arduous task of reclaiming PUBG's lost market position.