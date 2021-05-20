GodNixon Gaming speculates about Battlegrounds Mobile India expected release date

PUBG Mobile content creator Luv Sharma, aka GodNixon Gaming, recently provided a series of updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, including the expected release date of the game.

Indian mobile gamers have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The pre-registration phase for the game began a few days ago on the Google Play Store.

A fun trailer for the pre-registration phase was also released on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official YouTube channel and social media handles. The trailer features PUBG Mobile personalities Kronten, Dynamo and Jonathan, as well as popular Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi.

Battlegrounds Mobile India could be released in the next 30 days, according to GodNixon

In a recent YouTube video titled, “Battlegrounds mobile india 🇮🇳 Download Now ? | New Updates,” GodNixon gave his thoughts on the game's release date. He said:

“If you have pre-registered for games previously, then you know that it takes 30 to 40 days for its release because the developers check for bugs and further refine the experience during this period.”

“The game could release in the period of next 30 days according to my assumptions.”

(Timestamp: 2 minutes 15 seconds to 2 minutes 50 seconds)

In a previous video, GodNixon also spoke about the Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India. He said:

“A lot of players have asked me about the new season and Royale Pass. But I’d like to inform you that you’ll get to see the new season and Royale Pass on the same day of the game’s release. We are quite excited for the first season.”

(Timestamp: 3 minutes 10 seconds)

Pre-registration details of Battlegrounds Mobile India

As stated above, the pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently underway on the Google Play Store. However, pre-registrations are yet to be announced for the iOS platform.

To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, players can click on the Google Play Store link given below and click on the “Pre-register” button.

Battlegrounds Mobile India on Google Play Store: Click here

Players will receive rewards after pre-registering for the game. The rewards are as follows:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

