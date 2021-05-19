Krafton responds to query about Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) release for iOS devices

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been a hot topic of discussion within the Indian gaming community. There have been several developments regarding the Indian version of PUBG Mobile in the last two weeks, including the game's announcement, pre-registration phase, and more.

The hype surrounding the game is obvious as its pre-registration trailer, which was released yesterday, i.e., May 18th, has crossed over 8.1 million views and is currently trending on YouTube.

Unfortunately, there have been no announcements regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's release on iOS devices.

Battlegrounds Mobile India to be released on iOS devices?

Krafton's response

Krafton recently replied to a query regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's release on iOS in the support section of the game's official website. The company stated:

"We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

Even as the pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India is underway on the Google Play Store, iOS users have no other choice but to wait for an official announcement from Krafton before they can pre-register for the game.

Here's how some iOS users reacted to the same on Twitter:

All the android users posting screenshots after pre registering battlegrounds mobile india while no announcement for ios yet.



Le ios users to krafton - pic.twitter.com/tgP74RJlCw — shakti (@weirdly_myselff) May 18, 2021

Players can follow the official Battlegrounds Mobile India social media handles to keep up with the latest developments regarding the game. Here are the links to all the profiles:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Other information about Battlegrounds Mobile India

According to the Google Play Store, the system requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India are as follows:

Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.

Krafton previously revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will have its own esports ecosystem, with tournaments and leagues set to be hosted across the country.

The South Korean company will also be working with its partners to ensure data protection and security for all Battlegrounds Mobile India players.

Pre-registration rewards

Pre-registration rewards (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India / YouTube)

Players will receive rewards after pre-registering for the game. The rewards are as follows:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

