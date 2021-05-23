Fake Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) v1.0 APK download files flood internet again as game receives many pre-registrations

Loads of fake Battlegrounds Mobile India APK files have started floating on the internet again.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date is one of the most talked-about topics, and fans are incredibly excited about the game. The pre-registration of the title is going in full swing, and developers have set four exclusive rewards for Indian users:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

The trailer was also released on the YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India, featuring well-known PUBG Mobile figures - Jonathan, Dynamo, and Kronten with the popular actor Arshad Warsi.

Fake Battlegrounds Mobile India APK files flood the internet

Ever since the pre-registration of Battlegrounds Mobile India started on the Google Play Store, multiple fake APK files have come up on the internet.

However, since developers haven't revealed a particular launch date for the game, it is safe to say that all such files prevalent on the internet are 100% fake and do not work.

Fake files of BGMI on the internet

Users are recommended to stay away from all such links and not download any files on their devices as they could consist of viruses, causing further harm. They could also pose a threat to the privacy of the users.

On top of that, those websites also have bogus ads. Therefore, it is better if players do not search for any links and the game hasn't been released yet.

About release date

Krafton has replied to a query in the support section of Battlegrounds Mobile India about its release:

Query: When is Krafton planning to launch this game in India?

"We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date; we will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

Players are advised to follow the game's social media handles to stay updated about the developments:

Meanwhile, in an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda Esports, the famous caster, Ocean Sharma, stated the following about the release:

"I am sure that the game will be released in June; however, it will take approximately 2-3 weeks after pre-registration for the game to be available to everyone."

