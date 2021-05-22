Battlegrounds Mobile India players to get their PUBG Mobile inventories back? Everything known so far

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are underway, and excited fans have rushed to the Google Play Store. The game was unveiled by Krafton only a few weeks ago and received an overwhelming response, right from professional players to casual fans.

Following the new title's announcement, numerous players have expressed their curiosity concerning their earlier possessions in the global version of the game before its suspension within the country.

The community's questions about inventory were answered by Luv Sharma, aka GodNixon, and Abhijeet Andhare, aka Ghatak, in their videos.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official privacy policy, age limitations, data server location, and more

Players to likely get their PUBG Mobile inventories back in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Ghatak had created a dedicated video regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India, in which he answered a few of the commonly asked questions by the fans. One of them was regarding the inventory.

His reply was:

"One of the most asked questions was about the old accounts and what would happen to the inventory and other items. There is good news for them as all the investments players had made in the game will be retained in Battlegrounds Mobile India account as it is. So, chill and enjoy."

(From timestamp 58 seconds to 1 minute 20 seconds)

He further elaborated on matchmaking and stated that it would only be restricted to Indian users. The gamer added that Indian players would be able to compete at the highest level, with Krafton building a framework to allow talented players to express their skills.

However, the South Korean gaming giant is yet to make any revelations regarding older inventories.

Also read: All you need to know about Battlegrounds Mobile India's daily spending limits

Meanwhile, pre-registrations are in full swing on the Google Play Store, and those registered will receive the following rewards:

Recon Outfit

Recon Mask

Limited Celebration Expert title

300 AG

iOS users will have to wait for their turn as pre-registrations on the Apple App Store are yet to be announced.

Players can follow the game's handles to keep up with the updates. The links are provided below:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: Krafton's official response to Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) release date, iOS launch plans, pre-registration rewards, and more