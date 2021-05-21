Krafton’s official response to Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) release date, iOS launch plans, pre-registration rewards, and more

A few weeks ago, Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India, a region-specific variant explicitly tailored for Indian users. The pre-registration process began May 18th on Google Play Store, and a trailer was released on the same day.

Currently, the trailer has been viewed over 10 million times, which suggests the game’s popularity within the Indian community.

Players can check it out below:

Krafton recently replied to various queries about the game in the support section of the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India. This article takes a look at them.

Krafton’s official response to Battlegrounds Mobile India’s queries

Here are the exact questions and replies from Krafton:

Release date

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Query: When Krafton is planning to launch this game in India?

“We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date. We will keep our fans informed on further developments.”

iOS launch plans

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Query: Does Krafton have a release planning for IOS version?

“We will keep our fans informed on further developments.”

They further mentioned that the updates would be given on the game’s website and social media handles. Users can follow them to learn about all the official news and information about Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Pre-registration rewards

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Query: What is pre-registration reward?

“There will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only and only applies if you pre-register the game during the pre-registration window.”

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

The pre-registering process

Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store: Click here

Users can follow these steps to pre-register for BGMI:

Step 1: They must visit the official page of Battlegrounds Mobile India using the link given above.

Step 2: Players can click on the “Pre-register” button. A pop-up will appear, and they should tap on the “Got it” button. Users may also press the “Install when available” option.

