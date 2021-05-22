Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official privacy policy, age limitations, data server location, and more

The Indian gaming community is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is set to mark the return of PUBG Mobile to the country.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India eight months ago due to security and privacy concerns but now looks set to make a comeback in the country.

This article provides players with various details about Battlegrounds Mobile India, including its privacy policy, limitations, and data server locations.

Battlegrounds Mobile India privacy policy and data server location

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Privacy Policy is available on the official website, and players can click here to read it.

This section of the website contains information on player data collection and how it will be utilized by Krafton.

The collected information will be divided into three categories:

Information collected directly from you

Information collected automatically

Information collected from third parties

The Privacy Policy also states that all player information will be stored on servers in India and Singapore.

Under the heading of “International Data Transfers, Krafton stated:

"Your personal information will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore. However, we may transfer your data to other countries and/or regions to operate the game service and/or to meet legal requirements. In the event of transfer to another country or region, we will take steps to ensure that your information receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India."

Battlegrounds Mobile India age limitations

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service also highlight certain in-game limitations for underage players.

Players under the age of 18 will have to provide the phone number of their parents/guardians to confirm that they are eligible to play the game.

Moreover, they will only be able to play Battlegrounds Mobile India for 3 hours per day and will have a daily limit of INR 7000 on the game’s paid services.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration link and more

To visit the Battlegrounds Mobile India page on the Google Play Store, click here.

Once players are on the Google Play Store page of the game, they can click on the “Pre-register” button to get themselves pre-registered.

Indian players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will receive a number of rewards once the game is released. The rewards are as follows:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

