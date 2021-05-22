All you need to know about Battlegrounds Mobile India's daily spending limits

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been one of the most discussed topics in the Indian gaming community over the last few weeks.

The pre-registration phase for the game has started on the Google Play Store.

Indian players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will receive a number of exciting rewards once the game is released. The rewards are as follows:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Battlegrounds Mobile India is tailor-made for the Indian region and will come with a number of restrictions for underage players.

Battlegrounds Mobile India spending limit for underage players set at INR 7000

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Terms of Service

The official Battlegrounds Mobile India was set up shortly after Krafton unveiled the game. The Privacy Policy and Terms of Service on the website shed light on various topics surrounding privacy, data collection and restrictions.

According to Battlegrounds Mobile India's Terms of Service, players under the age of 18 will have their playing time restricted, while their in-game spending will also be limited.

Here's what the Terms of Service say regarding the spending limit for underage players:

"If you are under 18 years of age, the maximum daily amount of using our paid service will be 7,000 INR."

Therefore, there will be a maximum daily limit of INR 7000 for players under 18 when it comes to utilizing the paid services of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Additionally, these players will only be able to play the game for three hours per day.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Privacy Policy

Underage players will also have to provide the phone number of their parent or guardian to be able to access Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here's what the Terms of Service say in this regard:

"If you are under 18 years of age, you will be asked to provide the mobile phone number of your parent or guardian to confirm that you are legally eligible to play the game. If you are a parent or guardian and you believe your child with under 18 years of age has provided us with personal information without your consent, you can contact us and request your child’s information to be deleted from our system."

