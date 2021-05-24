Will Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) be released for low-end Android devices? All you need to know

Now that the pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India is underway on the Google Play Store, the hype surrounding the game is at its peak.

To mark the commencement of the pre-registration phase on May 18, Krafton released a short trailer on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official social media handles titled, “Pre-Register BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA.”

The trailer features Indian PUBG Mobile personalities Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten, as well as renowned Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi. The video has already surpassed the 11-million viewership mark.

Players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will receive rewards once the game is officially released. These rewards include a Recon Mask, a Recon Outfit, a Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.

Battlegrounds Mobile India device requirements

According to the Google Play Store, the minimum device requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India are as follows:

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

There has been no official confirmation on a separate Battlegrounds Mobile India release for low-end mobile devices. However, the game will be available on all Android devices upon release and is expected to work well on low-end smartphones since it only needs 2 GB of RAM to run.

It should be noted that devices with better specifications are necessary for optimal overall experience.

There are many other details that have been released regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India in the last few weeks.

One of the key revelations involves restrictions on players under 18 years of age. Underage players can play Battlegrounds Mobile India for a maximum duration of 3 hours per day. Meanwhile, their in-game spending on paid services will also be limited to a maximum amount of INR 7000.

Players can follow the official social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India to keep up with all the latest developments surrounding the game.

Here are the links to all the official social media profiles of Battlegrounds Mobile India:

