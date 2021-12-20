BGMI C1S3 Month 6 Royale Pass rewards, end date, and more details

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has several in-game items that enhance a player's experience. The Royale Pass is one such item. Since the game was launched, the previous norm of an RP season lasting for eight weeks was reduced to four weeks.

The 1.7 update brought along with it the C1S3 Month 5 Royale Pass that featured the Mirror World theme and mode. However, it has run its course and BGMI has now introduced the C1S3 Month 6 Royale Pass.

In-depth details about the C1S3 Month 6 Royale Pass in BGMI

The new C1S3 Month 6 Royale Pass in BGMI has been named the "Mythic Winter" Royale Pass. It went live in the game at 5:30 am IST on 20 December. This RP Month will witness the end of the C1S3 Season. Here's an in-depth look at the new Royale Pass.

Royale Pass Rewards

The C1S3 Month 6 Royale Pass is full of rewards for players who have purchased the Elite Pass or the Elite Pass Plus version of the RP. However, there are also some rewards for f2p (free-to-play) players. These rewards can be obtained upon ranking up by completing missions and securing RP ranks.

Here are some of the best rewards offered by the Mythic Winter Royale Pass in BGMI:

RP Rank 1: Merry Yeti Set, Merry Yeti Win94

RP Rank 5: Merry Yeti Cover

RP Rank 10: Jolly Festival Helmet

RP Rank 15: Strange Head Shake emote (available also to non RP players), RP Avatar (M6)

RP Rank 20: Merry Yeti UAZ

RP Rank 25: Vibrant Youth Set (available also to non RP players)

RP Rank 30: Merry Yeti Ornament, Frozen Guardian emote

RP Rank 35: Reptilian Gaze - UMP45 (available also to non RP players)

RP Rank 40: Silent Night - MK12

RP Rank 41: Rainbow Glider Trail

RP Rank 50: Frozen Guardian Set, Frozen Guardian Cover

C1S3 Month 6 Royale Pass end date

Snippet showing the end date of C1S3 Month 6 Royale Pass (Image via Krafton)

Each Royale Pass lasts for a span of four weeks in BGMI. The Mythic Winter Royale Pass was introduced to the game on December 20. Krafton has set the end date as 17 January, which will see the end of the C1S3 Season as well.

Edited by Siddharth Satish