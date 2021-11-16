PUBG Mobile Season C1S3 start date, time, free rewards, and more

The PUBG Mobile 1.7 update finally drops today, and after a successful beta test, the game has ultimately been made available to players around the globe. Players were eagerly waiting to get their hands on the recent update and are currently waiting for the start of Season C1S3.

With the introduction of the new patch, the PUBG Mobile developers have also revealed details of the upcoming season, Royale Pass rewards, and many more.

Everything to know about PUBG Mobile C1S3

With every new update, the developers come up with exciting items and new challenges for gamers. To maintain this legacy, Krafton has done the same with the PUBG Mobile 1.7 update.

With the arrival of the new patch, now it's time to start the new season as well.

Start date and time

The new season of PUBG Mobile, i.e., C1S3, will start on 19 November 2021 and continue until 17 January 2022. Users will get two months to climb up the leaderboards and claim the rewards.

The season will start around 7.30 am IST on the date mentioned above.

Free RP rewards

Like previous updates, the developers have come up with another new Royale Pass full of exciting rewards, skins, accessories, cosmetics, and many more. The RP season will be known as 'Mirror Realm', inspired by League of Legends.

There will be two different tiers for this Royale Pass season: Free Tier and Elite Tier. The former will be accessible to all users without spending a single penny. The Elite Tier will only be available to gamers who purchase it by paying UCs.

However, players can collect all the Free Tier rewards by completing specific RP missions and climbing the tiers. Here are some gifts they can get from the Free Tier:

Polymath Outfit

Unyielding Land Finish

Vanguard Emote

Ancient Statue S686 Skin

Guardian Kar-98 Gunskin

Vanguard Cover

Vanguard Suit

The Royale Pass season will start on 19 November 2021 and continue till 19 December 2021.

