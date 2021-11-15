BGMI M5 Royale Pass release date and leaks

Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) M5 Royale Pass is set to drop this weekend. Players are eagerly waiting for some exciting gifts and rewards with the arrival of the new M5 Royale Pass.

Krafton, the developers of BGMI, always comes up with exciting items to offer as part of the season's Royale Pass. Every player can collect some free items by completing RP missions. Players can also spend their UCs in order to collect the Elite Royale Pass rewards. Here's what players can expect from the new M5 Royale Pass.

Everything to know about the upcoming BGMI M5 Royale Pass

BGMI M5 Royale Pass release date:

The current M4 Royale Pass will end on November 18, 2021. The new Royale Pass will be released on November 19, 2021, and players can collect the items by completing certain RP missions. The new Royale Pass season will be named 'Mirror Realm'.

BGMI M5 Royale Pass Items:

With every Royale Pass in the game, the developers bring in new rewards like costumes, weapon skins, cosmetics, and more. This time, they are ready to introduce another set of exciting rewards and items with the upcoming Royale Pass Season 5.

There will be two different tiers for the BGMI M5 Royale Pass - Free Tier and Elite Tier. The free tier will be available to all players and doesn't require an in-game purchase. However, Elite tiers will only be available to players who purchase them through spending UCs. Players need to spend 960 UCs to get the items of the Elite Royale Pass.

Here are some of the items that players can collect from the BGMI M5 Royale Pass:

Free Tier Rewards:

Polymath Outfit

Unyielding Land Finish

Vanguard Emote

Ancient Statue S686 Skin

Guardian Kar-98 Gunskin

Vanguard Cover

Vanguard Suit

Elite Tier Rewards:

Lethal Creepstar Set

Lethal Creepstar Cover

Guardian skin for MK47

Hextech Crystal Backpack

Hextech Ornament

Strange Wave Emote

Crooked Flush Machete Skin

Players will have 30 days to complete their RP missions before a new Royale Pass takes its place. Gamers can hop into BGMI on November 19, 2021, to get their hands on the new Royale Pass.

Edited by Danyal Arabi