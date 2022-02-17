Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC): Registration, format, and more

A blueprint for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports in 2022 has been released by Krafton. Over the course of the year, there will be four tournaments with ₹6 crore ($800k) in prize money.

BGMI Esports official tournaments for 2022

BMOC - Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge

BMPS - Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1

BGIS - Battlegrounds Mobile India Series

BMPS - Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2

Registration and Format of Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC)

The registration for the first tournament of 2022, BMOC will start in the last week of February. In-game qualifiers will begin in March, from which a total of 512 teams will qualify for the first round.

BGOC In-Game qualifiers will start in March (Image via Krafton)

Of these 512 teams, only 256 will move on to the second round, which will again battle for 64 spots in round three. These 64 teams will compete once more in BMOC for the 24 slots of the first-ever Pro League (BMPS).

Qualification process for the BMPS Season 1

BMPS season 1 qualifiers (Image via Krafton)

The Pro Series (BMPS) will have two seasons, each with a massive prizepool of ₹2 crore. This will be India's largest prize pool for a single esports event. The 24 qualified teams from BMOC along with a few invited teams will battle in qualifiers for the BMPS, following which, only 24 will move to the next stage.

The second stage i.e., the league stage of BMPS, will feature these 24 teams battling in a long round-robin format. The top 16 will play in the Grand Finals.

Shortly after BMPS Season 1, the second season of BGIS will take place. The last major tournament of the season will be the BMPS S2.

PUBG Mobile is a medal event at the upcoming Asian Games 2022. The event will take place from September in Hangzhou, China. A few months back, Krafton also revealed that the Indian team will be participating in the Asian Games.

Over 60,000 people registered for BGIS 2021 and Krafton hopes the BMOC will see even more participants. The rosters of many established teams have also changed since BGIS. From champion Skylightz and GodLike to fan-favorite Team Soul, everyone's trying to settle their squad before the upcoming challenge.

