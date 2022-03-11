BMOC 2022 dates, format, schedule, prizepool, and more revealed

The Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC), the first BGMI competition of 2022, will open registration on March 14 and continue until March 27. Before registrations, the players should have reached level 25 and alteast Platinum V tier on their accounts.

Like the BGIS, players from India can register their teams on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports website.

Krafton released its Esports plan for 2022 last month, which included four major tournaments worth 6 crore INR. The tournament includes an Open Challenge, two Pro Series, and another season of BGIS. Each Pro Series will have a prize pool of 2 crores INR which is the highest ever in India for any esports event.

BMOC 2022 tournament format

The first stage of the BMOC, the in-game qualifications, will commence at the end of March, with 512 teams qualifying for the first round. 256 teams will proceed to the second round, where they will battle for 64 slots in the third round. These 64 teams will compete in the third round for 32 spots.

The 32 qualified teams from the BMOC will then battle with 32 Invited teams. Together, these 64 teams will fight for a direct entry to the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro League Season 1.

At the end of it all, 32 teams will compete in the round-robin format, and only the top 24 teams will advance to the league stage, followed by the top 16 in the grand finals. The event winner will take home a massive prize of 75 lakhs INR. Krafton also confirmed that both series will be online events.

BGIS 2021 was a massive hit

The previous tournament, Battlegrounds India Series (BGIS) 2021, a one-crore INR tournament, was a huge success. The tournament had 460k peak viewers and around 76,000 average viewers. Krafton claimed that over 600K teams had registered for the BGIS 2021. Skylightz Gaming won the title and took home 50 lakhs INR as prize money.

With the game's rising popularity, the BMOC will also attract a lot of attention. Seasoned teams have already begun settling their squads before the start of this season.

Recently, GodLike Esports has announced the addition of two famous players, Gill and Viru. Soul, one of the fan-favorite BGMI teams in the country, also revealed their BGMI roster.

