Goblin’s BGMI ID, stats, K/D ratio, earnings, and more

With the advent of BGMI, the Indian gaming community players now has players who are widely known for their insane gameplay. Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal is one such player who gradually rose through the ranks in the Esports scenario and now represents Team Soul in tournaments and scrims.

Goblin first emerged into the Esports scene while playing for Team Insane. However, after a dismaying performance at the BGIS 2021, Goblin left the team and joined Team Soul. Moreover, Goblin has a YouTube channel where he uploads gameplay videos.

Everything about BGMI Esports player and content creator Goblin

BGMI ID and IGN

Goblin has a new ID in the game, which was created when he shifted from PUBG mobile to the Indian version. Fans can send him in-game friend requests on his ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is 5292595691.

Players in the Indian gaming community are popularly recognized by their in-game names. Goblin’s in-game name (IGN) is SouLGobLiN.

Stats

Since he was busy playing custom matches and tournaments for Team Soul, Goblin has yet to play any matches so far in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4. He is currently posited in the Gold V tier.

Here's a look at Goblin's overall stats.

Snippet showing Goblin's overall stats (Image via Krafton)

Till date, Goblin has played 206 matches on this ID. He has won 10 of those matches and has reached the top 10 in 38 matches with his squad. His career F/D Ratio is 1.76, reflecting the 362 total finishes he has accrued by dealing total damage of 39153.9.

Goblin has also dealt an average damage of 190.1. His best performance so far in BGMI classic matches remains 21 finishes and 2083 damage in a single match.

Earnings

Goblin is a salaried player for Team Soul and earns money from the tournament prize pools as well. However, he also owns a YouTube channel, Goblin, which has over 51.5K subscribers, from which he earns decent money. According to Liquipedia, Goblin has earned $7,206 from tournaments.

