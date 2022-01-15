What is the prize pool for BGIS Grand Finals?

BGIS 2021 is the most prestigious BGMI esports competition in the Indian gaming community. With millions of players across the country participating in the tournament, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 has reached its final stage and is scheduled to be over on January 16, crowning India's inaugural champions of the game.

Developed by Krafton and partnered by iQOO phones, BGIS 2021 has a massive prize pool that is being fought for by 16 teams who have reached the Grand Finals of the tournament. Moreover, the winner of the competition also gets a direct slot in the PMGC 2021 Finals.

How is the BGIS 2021 prize pool distributed?

The ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 has been the talk of the town as the tournament holds a massive prize pool of ₹1 crore. The mentioned prize pool is the highest till date for any esports tournament held in the country. However, the prize pool is distributed amongst various categories which provide opportunities for several players to take home some amount of money.

The inaugural champions are set to get ₹50 lakhs. As a result, all the teams are grinding it hard in the battlegrounds to be crowned as the first-ever champions. The runners up are subjected to get ₹25 lakhs, and the team that finishes third in the competition will get ₹10 lakhs.

Snippet showing the Prize Pool of BGIS 2021 (Image via Krafton)

Here is the list of prize pool distributions for teams finishing from fourth to sixteenth in the Grand Finals of BGIS 2021:

Fourth placed team - ₹3 lakhs

Fifth placed team - ₹2 lakhs

Sixth placed team - ₹1.5 lakhs

Seventh placed team - ₹1 lakh

Eighth placed team - ₹90 thousand

Ninth placed team - ₹80 thousand

Tenth placed team - ₹70 thousand

Eleventh placed team - ₹60 thousand

Twelfth placed team - ₹50 thousand

Thirteenth placed team - ₹40 thousand

Fourteenth placed team - ₹30 thousand

Fifteenth placed team - ₹20 thousand

Sixteenth placed team - ₹10 thousand

Moreover, there are several individual prizes as well. The MVP of the tournament will be awarded to the player with the most kills. The player is subjected to receive ₹1 lakh. The Lone Ranger award will go to the player who survives the longest in the Grand Finals and will get ₹50 thousand.

₹50 thousand will also be awarded to the Rampage Freak (player with the most damage), the Redeemer (player with the most revives) and to the team with the most kills.

