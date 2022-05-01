“Participating in LAN event after 2.5 years was a great experience”: BGMI team Hyderabad Hydras on latest invitational [Exclusive]

Much to the excitement of the battle royale gaming community, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has now started off with its LAN tournaments. The first of the many LAN tournaments, BGMI All Stars Invitational, organized by Nodwin Gaming and LOCO, has seen immense reception from fans all over India.

Overall standings of top 8 teams from All Stars Invitational (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

After three exciting days of intense matches, TSM emerged as the winners of the tournament, followed by Hyderabad Hydras, and Revenant Esports.

Hyderabad Hydras’s performance in the first two days was not great. However, in an unexpected turn of events, they grinded their way to the top and ultimately secured the first runner-up position in the All Stars Invitational tournament.

Excerpts from Hyderabad Hydras’ interview with Sportskeeda Esports about BGMI All Stars Invitational

Hyderabad Hydras recently spoke about their experience at the BGMI All Stars Invitational with Sardarji and Tequila!, hosts of the Esports and Gaming News segment. This section is a part of Sportskeeda Esports’ YouTube channel.

The BGMI roster of the team (Maxy, Carry, Ace, Striker) along with their coach “IFlicks” spoke about their performance in the tournaments organized by Nodwin Gaming and LOCO, and more.

Talking about the thrill of the first LAN event in over two and a half years, coach “IFlicks” said:

“Taking part in the LAN event after 2.5 years was such a great experience […] I have taken part in both national and international tournaments, so I try my best to coach my team about the kind of composure that they have to maintain when it comes to LAN events.”

He also spoke about his team's performance on the third day of the the All Stars Invitational tournament and how they climbed to the top of the leaderboards from the bottom:

“Day 1 was usually all about the basic strategies and Day 2 was all about improvisation of the basic strategies based on our performance. Day 3 is when we analyzed our shortcomings in the previous matches and came up with a proper planning to perform to the best of our abilities.”

The interview concluded with a rapid-fire round and a lot of laughter from both Hyderabad Hydras and hosts Sardarji and Tequila!

