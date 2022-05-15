BMOC Round 4 Group 4 Day 4: BGMI Teams, schedule, map order, when and where to watch

Today is the final day of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) Round 4. With how the performances have been over the past three days, fans can expect today's matches to kick things up a notch.

The final batch (Group 4) of 16 teams will meet today for six matches at the end of which the top six will move to BMPS while the rest will be eliminated from the event.

Map order of BMOC Round 4 Day 4

The first match will take place on Erangel, followed by matches on the desert map of Miramar and the rainforest map of Sanhok. Later, the fourth match will be played again in Erangel, followed by Miramar. The tournament's final match will be played on Erangel, and will start approximately at 9:00 PM.

Match 1 - 5:12 PM - Erangel

Match 2 - 5:53 PM - Miramar

Match 3 - 6:41 PM - Sanhok

Match 4 - 7:33 PM - Erangel

Match 5 - 8:22 PM - Miramar

Match 6 - 9:03 PM - Erangel

Teams playing in the Group 4

1. TSM

2. Celtz

3. FS Esports

4. Chicken Rushers

5. Hyderabad Hydras

6. Team Forever

7. R Esports

8. Nigma Galaxy

9. Endless

10. OPT Rising

11. Team Mist

12. Redemption crew

13. Solitude

14. BurnX

15. ACBC

16. Kinetic

The team to watch out for today will be TSM, who won the first ever BGMI LAN Event, All Stars Invitational. Team Forever and Hyderabad Hydras will also be in the spotlight.

The biggest test will be on team Celtz and R Esports who are invited but haven't been in good form in the past few months. Fans can catch the Group 4 matches live on the BGMI's YouTube and LOCO channels at 5:00 PM IST.

Overview of BMOC Round 4 Group 3 Day 3

Day 3 was once again a shocking one as BGIS 2021 Champion Skylightz Gaming was unable to qualify for the finals. Apart from them, it was also the end of the road for Team XSpark, Team 8Bit, Team Insane Esports, and Reckoning Esports.

Day 3's match results

Match 1 - Erangel - WSF Esports

Match 2 - Miramar - OR Esports

Match 3 - Sanhok - Aslaaa Esports

Match 4 - Erangel - Team Currency

Match 5 - Miramar - OR Esports

Match 6 - Erangel - Walkouts

The tournament has been dishing out surprises after surprises in Round 4. BMPS Season 1 is not going to be an easy task for tier 1 teams as the underdogs know their playstyle and rotations.

A total of 18 teams from the BMOC have advanced to the BMPS Season 1 so far. The remaining six will qualify from Group 4.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan