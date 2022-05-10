×
BMOC Round 4: All BGMI qualified teams and schedule revealed

BMOC Round 4 will kick off on May 11 (Image via BGMI)
BMOC Round 4 will kick off on May 11 (Image via BGMI)
Modified May 10, 2022 08:21 PM IST
BGMI seasoned teams are gearing up for their first BGMI major tournament of 2022 as the 32 teams are directly invited to the BMOC Round 4 starting May 11.

The round consists of 32 invited teams and 32 qualified teams. The third round ended on May 8, with the top 32 teams making it to Round 4.

Krafton on Tuesday unveiled a list of 32 qualified teams. Eight teams from each group have qualified for the round. The 64 teams have been divided into groups of four.

Each group has 16 teams and will play six matches, with the top six advancing to the BMPS Season 1. Live streaming of the matches will begin at 5 PM IST on BGMI's YouTube channel.

Players can check their Round 3 results on BGMI's official website.

Top 32 qualified teams for BMOC Round 4

  1. ACBC ESPORTS
  2. Team Solitude
  3. The Unstoppables
  4. WSF Esports
  5. AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS
  6. Wakouts
  7. RETRIBUTION RTR
  8. BurnX Official
  9. TEAM P6
  10. BHULE BHATKE
  11. GOG ESPORTS
  12. Myst official
  13. MYSTERIOUS X
  14. The Last Legends
  15. INITIATIVE ACADEMY
  16. Team currency
  17. UP50 ESPORTS
  18. Redemption Crew
  19. Team Kinetic
  20. IMPRNT ESPORTS
  21. DeathMate Esports
  22. Team Glacier
  23. OPTXRISING FALCON
  24. Team Bravery
  25. CRATIC ESPORTS
  26. Faith
  27. TEAM INR OFFICIAL
  28. TF5 ESPORTS
  29. ASLAAA ESPORTS
  30. Elite Squad
  31. Team oneknockpush
  32. EndLesss

Invited teams

  1. 7Sea Esports
  2. Global Esports
  3. Team Soul
  4. Chemin Esports
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. Marcos Gaming
  7. Chicken Rushers
  8. TSM
  9. Team 8Bit
  10. FS Esports
  11. Nigma Galaxy
  12. Orangutan
  13. Team Celtz
  14. Big Brother
  15. Hydra Official
  16. Team XO
  17. OR Esports
  18. Team XSpark
  19. True Rippers
  20. Blind Esports
  21. Inside Out
  22. Team Mayhem
  23. Team Forever
  24. GodLike Esports
  25. Revenant Esports
  26. Enigma Gaming
  27. R Esports
  28. Team Insane
  29. Hyderabad Hydras
  30. Revenge Esports
  31. Entity Gaming
  32. Skylightz Gaming

BGMI has yet to reveal a Group list for Round 4, in which each group comprises eight qualified and eight invited teams.

Round 3 overview

Team Solitude came in first place in the Round 3 overall standings of Group 1, followed by AUTOBOTZ Esports. The Unstoppables emerged as table toppers in Group 2, while Retribution RTR was behind them in second place.

Also Read Article Continues below

WSF Esports, who played in Group 3, came out in top place, followed by BurnX Official. ACBC secured first place in Group 4, where Walkout managed to hold on to their second place. Brawlers Esports failed to qualify for the fourth round as they came in 12th place.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
