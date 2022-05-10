BMOC Round 4: All BGMI qualified teams and schedule revealed

BGMI seasoned teams are gearing up for their first BGMI major tournament of 2022 as the 32 teams are directly invited to the BMOC Round 4 starting May 11.

The round consists of 32 invited teams and 32 qualified teams. The third round ended on May 8, with the top 32 teams making it to Round 4.

Krafton on Tuesday unveiled a list of 32 qualified teams. Eight teams from each group have qualified for the round. The 64 teams have been divided into groups of four.

Each group has 16 teams and will play six matches, with the top six advancing to the BMPS Season 1. Live streaming of the matches will begin at 5 PM IST on BGMI's YouTube channel.

Players can check their Round 3 results on BGMI's official website.

Top 32 qualified teams for BMOC Round 4

ACBC ESPORTS Team Solitude The Unstoppables WSF Esports AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS Wakouts RETRIBUTION RTR BurnX Official TEAM P6 BHULE BHATKE GOG ESPORTS Myst official MYSTERIOUS X The Last Legends INITIATIVE ACADEMY Team currency UP50 ESPORTS Redemption Crew Team Kinetic IMPRNT ESPORTS DeathMate Esports Team Glacier OPTXRISING FALCON Team Bravery CRATIC ESPORTS Faith TEAM INR OFFICIAL TF5 ESPORTS ASLAAA ESPORTS Elite Squad Team oneknockpush EndLesss

Invited teams

7Sea Esports Global Esports Team Soul Chemin Esports Reckoning Esports Marcos Gaming Chicken Rushers TSM Team 8Bit FS Esports Nigma Galaxy Orangutan Team Celtz Big Brother Hydra Official Team XO OR Esports Team XSpark True Rippers Blind Esports Inside Out Team Mayhem Team Forever GodLike Esports Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming R Esports Team Insane Hyderabad Hydras Revenge Esports Entity Gaming Skylightz Gaming

BGMI has yet to reveal a Group list for Round 4, in which each group comprises eight qualified and eight invited teams.

Round 3 overview

Team Solitude came in first place in the Round 3 overall standings of Group 1, followed by AUTOBOTZ Esports. The Unstoppables emerged as table toppers in Group 2, while Retribution RTR was behind them in second place.

WSF Esports, who played in Group 3, came out in top place, followed by BurnX Official. ACBC secured first place in Group 4, where Walkout managed to hold on to their second place. Brawlers Esports failed to qualify for the fourth round as they came in 12th place.

