×
Create
Notifications

BGMI: BMOC Round 4 to kick off from May 11

BMOC Round 4 will start on May 11 (Image via BGMI)
BMOC Round 4 will start on May 11 (Image via BGMI)
reaction-emoji
·
1 Comment
Gametube
Gametube
OFFICIAL
visit
Modified May 09, 2022 03:34 PM IST
News

The final round of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Challenge (BMOC) is set to begin on May 11, with 64 teams competing for the BMPS 24 slots. The 32 invited teams, alongside the 32 qualified teams, will participate in the final round i.e., round 4.

The third round, which ran across four days and concluded on 8 May, featured 64 teams, with 32 teams reaching the fourth round. On the other hand, 32 teams were directly invited to the round.

The 64 teams are divided into four groups each of 16 teams, with only the top 6 from each group advancing to the BMPS Season 1. These teams will only have six matches to prove themselves. Each group features eight qualified and eight invited teams. The four-day long fourth round will conclude on May 15.

youtube-cover

Krafton has already unveiled the names of the invited team. However, the list of qualified teams is yet to be revealed.

Invited teams in BMOC Round 4

  1. 7Sea Esports
  2. Global Esports
  3. Team Soul
  4. Chemin Esports
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. Marcos Gaming
  7. Chicken Rushers
  8. TSM
  9. Team 8Bit
  10. FS Esports
  11. Nigma Galaxy
  12. Orangutan
  13. Team Celtz
  14. Big Brother
  15. Hydra Official
  16. Team XO
  17. OR Esports
  18. Team XSpark
  19. True Rippers
  20. Blind Esports
  21. Inside Out
  22. Team Mayhem
  23. Team Forever
  24. GodLike Esports
  25. Revenant Esports
  26. Enigma Gaming
  27. R Esports
  28. Team Insane
  29. Hyderabad Hydras
  30. Revenge Esports
  31. Entity Gaming
  32. Skylightz Gaming

The fourth round will be streamed from 5 pm on the BGMI YouTube channel every day of the match.

In this round, all eyes will be on GodLike Esports and how they perform, as their team has not been playing well the last few months. Team Soul will participate with their new roster in the first major event of 2022.

Orangutan is in great form as the team recently won BMOC The Grind, an official scrim. TSM, XO and Skylightz Gaming have been consistent for the past couple of months.

Led by Mavi, Team Xspark will also hope to make a comeback. BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming will be looking for their second major trophy. Underdog teams, will try their best to fight against Seasoned teams.

BMPS S1 Format (Image via BGMI Official Website)
BMPS S1 Format (Image via BGMI Official Website)
Also Read Article Continues below

Battlegrounds Pro Series Season 1 (BMPS S1) features a massive prize pool of 2 crore INR.

Edited by Saman
reaction-emoji
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी