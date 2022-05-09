BGMI: BMOC Round 4 to kick off from May 11

The final round of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Challenge (BMOC) is set to begin on May 11, with 64 teams competing for the BMPS 24 slots. The 32 invited teams, alongside the 32 qualified teams, will participate in the final round i.e., round 4.

The third round, which ran across four days and concluded on 8 May, featured 64 teams, with 32 teams reaching the fourth round. On the other hand, 32 teams were directly invited to the round.

The 64 teams are divided into four groups each of 16 teams, with only the top 6 from each group advancing to the BMPS Season 1. These teams will only have six matches to prove themselves. Each group features eight qualified and eight invited teams. The four-day long fourth round will conclude on May 15.

Krafton has already unveiled the names of the invited team. However, the list of qualified teams is yet to be revealed.

Invited teams in BMOC Round 4

7Sea Esports Global Esports Team Soul Chemin Esports Reckoning Esports Marcos Gaming Chicken Rushers TSM Team 8Bit FS Esports Nigma Galaxy Orangutan Team Celtz Big Brother Hydra Official Team XO OR Esports Team XSpark True Rippers Blind Esports Inside Out Team Mayhem Team Forever GodLike Esports Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming R Esports Team Insane Hyderabad Hydras Revenge Esports Entity Gaming Skylightz Gaming

The fourth round will be streamed from 5 pm on the BGMI YouTube channel every day of the match.

In this round, all eyes will be on GodLike Esports and how they perform, as their team has not been playing well the last few months. Team Soul will participate with their new roster in the first major event of 2022.

Orangutan is in great form as the team recently won BMOC The Grind, an official scrim. TSM, XO and Skylightz Gaming have been consistent for the past couple of months.

Led by Mavi, Team Xspark will also hope to make a comeback. BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming will be looking for their second major trophy. Underdog teams, will try their best to fight against Seasoned teams.

BMPS S1 Format (Image via BGMI Official Website)

Battlegrounds Pro Series Season 1 (BMPS S1) features a massive prize pool of 2 crore INR.

