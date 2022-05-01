BMOC Online Qualifiers Round 3: Schedule, format, and more

The second round of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) has finally concluded. A total of 256 teams were grouped into 16 groups, and only the top four teams advanced to the next stage.

BMOC Online Qualifiers Round 3

The next stage is the penultimate round of the tournament, where the qualified 64 teams will once again compete for 32 spots. The third round is scheduled for May 5-8, and the teams will be divided into four groups.

Each group will play six matches at the end of which the top eight will move to the ultimate stage while the rest will be eliminated.

The fourth and final round of the tournament will be played from May 12-15 wherein the top 32 teams from round 3 will have a faceoff against the top 32 seasoned teams who are directly invited to the stage.

Invited teams to the BMOC Round 4

7Sea Esports Global Esports Team Soul Chemin Esports Reckoning Esports Marcos Gaming Chicken Rushers TSM Team 8Bit FS Esports Nigma Galaxy Orangutan Team Celtz Big Brother Hydra Official Team XO OR Esports Team XSpark True Rippers Blind Esports Inside Out Team Mayhem Team Forever GodLike Esports Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming R Esports Team Insane Hyderabad Hydras Revenge Esports Entity Gaming Skylightz Gaming

The BMOC will set the stage for the Pro Series Season 1 which will last for one month until June 12. BMPS is the biggest esports event in the country with a 2 crore INR prize pool, where the winning team will receive 75 lakhs as prize money.

BMPS Season 1 Format (Image via BGMI)

It will not be easy for seasoned teams to qualify for the BMPS as the new talent will have the momentum of the previous rounds.

Some of the invited teams are not in great form and it will be interesting to see how they gain their momentum. GodLike Esports, one of the most accomplished teams, is struggling big time in 2022. They are also yet to decide on their playing-four, so it will be interesting to see how they recover.

Team XSpark, another fan favorite, has also been struggling, but with Mavi back in the starting four, the team can reach new heights once more.

BMOC Round 3 will be very important for all qualified teams as only eight teams from each group will qualify for Round 4. Round 2 overall standings will be announced via BGMI's official website.

