BGMI BMPS Season 1: Format, schedule, prize pool, and more details (May 2022)

The BGMI esports scene has gained immense popularity and hit an all-time high as each tournament is getting a massive response from the audience. The ongoing official tournament, BMOC 2022 is also watched by thousands of viewers on matchdays.

As announced previously, Krafton is set to organize BMPS Season 1, following the conclusion of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge. This will only be the second major tournament after BGIS 2021.

Since the map of Vikendi is set to be re-introduced in the tournament along with a massive prize pool, the craze amongst BGMI fans regarding the tournament is huge.

What you should know about Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1

According to Krafton, the first season of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) will have a prize pool of 2 crore INR, which will be the highest prize pool for any esports tournament in India so far.

BMPS Season 1 is scheduled to begin as soon as the ongoing BMOC ends. The former is supposed to be the culminating event where 24 qualified teams from the latter will fight to be crowned champions.

The League Stage of the tournament is set to begin on May 19, 2022, and it will continue till June 5. The Finals of the tournament will be held between June 9 and June 12, 2022.

Based on the format and tournament structure, it can be concluded that while BMOC is comparable to PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO), BMPS is equivalent to PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL).

BMPS Season 1 format

The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 is set to be played in two different stages - League Stage and Finals. It follows the PUBG Mobile Pro League tournament's format. Here are more details about the format of the upcoming BGMI esports tournament, BMPS Season 1:

League Stage: The League Stage of the tournament will feature 24 qualified teams from BMOC 2022. These teams will battle it out against each other in blisteringly intense matches played across the span of three weeks.The teams will be divided into three groups that will play in a Round Robin format.

Per week, there will be a total of 24 matches with 6 matches being played on the maps of Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok. Each group will have to play 4 matches on their matchdays. Only the top 16 teams will cruise their way to the Finals of BMPS Season 1.

Finals: The Finals of the tournament will be held across four days between June 9 and June 12, 2022. The 16 teams will play a total of 24 matches, with 6 matches being played on any particular day. The team that has accumulated the most points after the conclusion of the last match will be declared the champions of BMPS Season 1.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Esports on YouTube for regular updates on BGMI tournaments!

Edited by Mayank Shete