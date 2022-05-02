3 most consistent BGMI players from All Stars Invitational tournament (and 2 who weren't)

The BGMI esports scenario is at an all-time high. Several online tournaments are organized simultaneously, and thousands of fans flock to YouTube or LOCO to watch their favorite stars battle it out against other top players in the nation.

Nodwin Gaming and LOCO recently initiated and organized BGMI's first-ever LAN tournament. The All Stars Invitational had 16 top-tier teams and was held inside a bio-bubble in Delhi.

The event was a massive success as most players gave their best on matchdays, which helped create records in live watching on LOCO for a third-party event. While some gamers grabbed the opportunity and outplayed others, a few popular names failed to deliver on the big stage.

Who were the best performers in recently concluded BGMI LAN event?

1) NinjaJOD

NinjaJOD (also known as Ninja) has successfully transformed from a prodigy to one of the best assaulters in the esports scenario. His insane gun skills and minute spotting helped him obtain 38 kills in the scheduled 15 matches, 35% of the total team kills. He also had an impressive F/D ratio of 2.53.

His exploits in the tournament helped him emerge as the MVP. He bagged a classy trophy and a cash price of 1 lakh INR. This was his second consecutive MVP title, following the one he won at the Finals of BMOC The Grind.

2) MaxyOP

MaxyOP's transfer from Reckoning Esports after the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 has been one of the primary reasons for Hyderabad Hydras' consistent performance in different esports tournaments and scrims. His performance in the recent BGMI LAN tournament has helped him become a crowd favorite.

MaxyOP ended as the second-best player after NinjaJOD, finishing the tournament with 27 kills at a rate of 1.8 kills per match. His kills contributed 34.62% of HH's total kill tally.

Although Hydras only secured a single Chicken Dinner, they were the eventual runners-up of the Invitational LAN event.

3) Aquanox

Despite NinjaJOD's heroics, TSM would not have ended up as the eventual champions of the recently concluded Nodwin Gaming x LOCO All Stars Invitational LAN event had Aquanox not performed so brilliantly. Aquanox's frags, coupled with NinjaJOD's exploits, proved to be the main reason for the downfall of other teams.

Aquanox's performance improved each day in the tournament. He was placed third on the MVP leaderboard with 27 total finishes. He also held a tremendous F/D ratio of 1.8 and contributed 25.23% of the team's total finishes in 15 matches.

Players who failed to perform according to fans' expectations

1) Jonathan

It is unusual to see Jonathan's name missing out from the MVP list of any Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournament. However, he did not even come close to featuring on the MVP leaderboards once over three days in the BGMI LAN event.

The constant changing of the roster alongside Jonathan's poor performance resulted in GodLike Esports finishing 14th in the overall points table. While Jonathan was dealing damage to opponents', he failed to pick up kills consistently and survive longer in matches.

2) Scout

Scout is a veteran of the game and has featured in all LAN events since the beginning of PUBG Mobile tournaments. Going by his records, players and fans across the nation expected the pro to perform well in the LAN tournament. However, he failed miserably, highlighting indecisiveness and inconsistency.

Although Scout played as a primary assaulter for Team X Spark, his failure pushed his team to finish at the last spot. Mavi's absence from the BGMI tournament might have played a role as Scout also had to play the role of a filter.

