How much prize money did TSM win at BGMI All Stars Invitational event?

The recently concluded Nodwin Gaming x LOCO All Stars Invitational was the first official tournament in the history of BGMI esports. With a massive number of players and fans watching the event, the event lived up to the hype that has been created since it was officially announced.

It was the first-ever LAN event since the game was released during the COVID-19 hiatus. The event successfully concluded last night with Team Solo Mid (TSM) ending up as the champions. NinjaJOD has emerged as the MVP of the tournament.

What share of the prize pool did TSM take home from their win in the BGMI LAN event?

Following intense competition in 15 matches over three days at the Nodwin Gaming x LOCO All Stars Invitational LAN tournament, TSM emerged as the first-ever champions of the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports LAN event and obtained the major chunk of the prize pool set at INR 55 lakhs.

They earned 33 more points than Hyderabad Hydras (who secured second place) to take home the trophy, as well as a massive amount of INR 25 lakhs.

TSM's sheer grit, determination and consistency were the reasons they overcame all odds to emerge victorious. While Hyderabad Hydras received ₹12 lakhs and Revenant Esports (third place) got ₹5 lakhs, TSM's share of the prize pool is the most earned by any BGMI esports team from a LAN event till date.

This highlights the increase in popularity of the game that Nodwin Gaming and LOCO invested such a huge amount of money in. However, each player's earnings are determined by an internal contract which accounts for the tax deductions and the organization's share of the winning amount.

Furthermore, other teams were paid based on their final rankings.

What does the points table look like at the end of the LAN event?

The 16 invited teams tried to put in their best performances over the last three days. While some BGMI teams have successfully performed well, a few succumbed to the pressure of the LAN tournament.

Here's a look at where all the teams finished on the points table at the end of the event:

Team Solo Mid (TSM) (199 points along with four Chicken Dinners) Hyderabad Hydras (166 points along with one Chicken Dinner) Revenant Esports (163 points along with two Chicken Dinners) Team XO (163 points along with two Chicken Dinners) Skylightz Gaming (149 points along with three Chicken Dinners) Team Insane Esports (146 points along with one Chicken Dinner) Enigma Gaming (138 points along with one Chicken Dinner) Rivalry Esports (87 points) Team 8bit (85 points along with one Chicken Dinner) OR Esports (83 points) 7Sea Esports (81 points) Team Enigma Forever (75 points) Global Esports (69 points) GodLike Esports (64 points) Blind Esports (55 points) Team XSpark (49 points)

The overall rankings came as a huge surprise to many in the community, especially since fans expected a stronger showing from the teams who ended up at lower ranks.

