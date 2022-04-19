BGMI: Why TSM NinjaJOD was the best player of BMOC The Grind Finals 2022

BGMI has played a significant role in the upliftment of esports in the country. Millions of people play the game and closely follow the esports tournaments and scrims.

While there are still some veterans playing esports, the country is blessed with several outstanding talents who have the potential to lift international trophies for India.

Shubham Ranjan "NinjaJOD" Sahoo is one such player who has repetitively outclassed his opponents in both official as well as third-party scrims and tournaments regularly.

He currently plies his trade for Team Solo Mid (TSM) alongside his teammates Shadow, Blaze, and Aquanox. In the recently concluded BMOC The Grind, NinjaJOD emerged as the MVP of the Finals, making him a hot prospect in the community.

TSM NinjaJOD's performance in BGMI's BMOC The Grind Finals

NinjaJOD gave the best performance of his career in BMOC The Grind, where he outshone every other player in terms of stats. He topped the MVP chart with 49 kills, 10523 total damage, eight headshots, 22 total assists, and an average survival time of 19.39 minutes.

Although he performed well in the first two days of the Finals, his performance skyrocketed on the penultimate day (Day 3) when he pulled consecutive successful clutches and looked almost unstoppable, helping his team win triple back-to-back Chicken Dinners.

He went on a rampage as he successfully did a 1v3 against Global Esports in Miramar. His clutch against Team XO and 1v3 against Team Orangutan in the last stages helped TSM win in the only Sanhok match of Day 3. However, his 1v4 clutch against GE in the very next game of Erangel showed his dominance.

Famous BGMI caster and analyst Ocean Sharma recently made an analysis video on TSM NinjaJOD and called him the epitome of chaos. According to Ocean, NinjaJOD is no longer a budding talent. He is one of the best assaulters in the esports scenario.

How did TSM perform in the recently concluded BGMI tournament BMOC The Grind?

Although NinjaJOD performed brilliantly in the finals of BMOC The Grind, TSM could only finish fifth in the table. Other BGMI teams like Orangutan and Team Soul were consistent over four days, which helped them earn the first and second positions, respectively.

Here's a look at the rankings for the finals at the end of Day 4.

Orangutan (266 points and three Chicken Dinners) Team SouL (247 points and two Chicken Dinners) OR Esports (229 points and two Chicken Dinners) Nigma Galaxy (221 points and three Chicken Dinners) TSM (220 points and three Chicken Dinners) Skylightz Gaming (213 points and two Chicken Dinners) Team XO (201 points and two Chicken Dinners) Global Esports (191 points) Chemin Esports (182 points and two Chicken Dinners) GodLike Esports (161 points and one Chicken Dinner) Team Insane (152 points and one Chicken Dinner) Hyderabad Hydras (146 points and one Chicken Dinner) R Esports (140 points and one Chicken Dinner) Team XSpark (122 points and one Chicken Dinner) Entity Gaming (105 points) Team Mayhem (97 points)

Edited by Yasho Amonkar