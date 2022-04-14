How to watch BMOC 2022 Finals: Teams, prize pool, livestream link, and more

BMOC 2022 is set to be the first major official tournament for BGMI esports for the year. Based on the official announcement by Krafton, the tournament will be followed by three other tournaments - BMPS Season 1, BGIS 2022, and BMPS Season 2.

Witnessing the success of BGIS 2021 and the craze regarding the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022, Krafton has organized a practice tournament for the 32 invited teams known as The Grind.

While the Qualifiers and League Stages have seen thousands of fans watch the matches live, Krafton is expecting a similar response in the tournament's finals.

Which teams will feature in BMOC The Grind Finals and what is the prize pool?

The Grind began on March 31 with the Qualifiers stage, where all the 32 invited BGMI esports teams participated. Thereon, 24 teams qualified for the League Stages, where they battled it out from April 7 till April 10. As per regulations, the top 16 teams have successfully made their way to the finals of BMOC The Grind.

While some teams performed exceptionally well, rising to the occasion, there were a few teams who succumbed to the pressure, much to the disappointment of their fans.

Here's a look at the qualified 16 BGMI esports invited teams, along with their obtained points and Chicken Dinners in the League Stages:

OR Esports (199 points including two Chicken Dinners) Team Insane (162 points including one Chicken Dinner) Entity Gaming (161 points including one Chicken Dinner) Chemin Esports (160 points including three Chicken Dinners) Team XO (160 points including one Chicken Dinner) Team XSpark (150 points including three Chicken Dinners) Skylightz Gaming (148 points including one Chicken Dinner) GodLike Esports (145 points including one Chicken Dinner) Team Mayhem (135 points including two Chicken Dinners) Hyderabad Hydras (135 points) Team SouL (130 points including two Chicken Dinners) Global Esports (126 points including one Chicken Dinner) Orangutan (125 points including one Chicken Dinner) TSM (124 points including one Chicken Dinner) Nigma Galaxy (121 points including three Chicken Dinners) R Esports (107 points)

Krafton announces the prize pool for The Grind (Image via YouTube/Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Following the success of the Qualifiers, the organizers of the tournament, Krafton Inc., have unveiled the prize pool for the practice tournament during the League Stages.

The inaugural champions of The Grind will receive 1.50 Lakhs INR, while the runners-up will get 75000 INR. The third-placed team will receive 50000 INR. The solo award category will see the MVP of the Finals stage get 40000 INR.

When and where to watch the Finals of BMOC The Grind?

The Finals of The Grind are scheduled to begin today (April 14) and will continue till April 17. Over the next four days, the 16 qualified teams will fight it out in 24 custom matches, and the team with the most points at the end of Match 24 will be declared as the winners of BMOC The Grind.

Players and fans across the country can head over to the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India at 5 PM IST on matchdays to catch the live-action. They can click here to watch the official livestream.

