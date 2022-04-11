How much money will BMOC The Grind winners get? Total prize pool distribution revealed

The Indian gaming community has been buzzing for weeks since the registrations for BMOC 2022 began. Now that the registrations have ended, Krafton has introduced 'The Grind,' which is a practice tournament for the 32 teams invited to the main tournament.

The Grind kicked things off for the BGMI esports season of 2022, and the organizers recently unveiled the prize pool for the practice tournament. Here are more details about the prize pool distribution in The Grind.

What is the prize pool set for the best performers in BMOC The Grand Finals?

Following the conclusion of the League Stages of The Grind, the 16 qualified BGMI teams will play in the Finals, which are set to be played between April 14 and April 17.

Prize pool set for BMOC The Grind Finals (Image via YouTube/Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The champions of The Grind Finals will receive an amount of ₹1.5 lakhs, while the second-placed and third-placed teams will be awarded ₹75,000 and ₹50,000, respectively. The MVP of the Finals will be rewarded with ₹40,000.

All qualified teams for the Finals of BMOC The Grind

The 24 invited BGMI esports teams fought it out in the League Stages between April 7 and 10. The top 16 teams have successfully made their way to the Finals of The Grind.

Here's a look at the 16 qualifying teams for the Finals of The Grind, along with their points and Chicken Dinners obtained.

OR Esports (199 points and two Chicken Dinners) Team Insane (162 points and one Chicken Dinner) Entity Gaming (161 points and one Chicken Dinner) Chemin Esports (160 points and three Chicken Dinners) Team XO (160 points and one Chicken Dinner) Team XSpark (150 points and three Chicken Dinners) Skylightz Gaming (148 points and one Chicken Dinner) GodLike Esports (145 points and one Chicken Dinner) Team Mayhem (135 points and two Chicken Dinners) Hyderabad Hydras (135 points) Team SouL (130 points and two Chicken Dinners) Global Esports (126 points and one Chicken Dinner) Orangutan (125 points and one Chicken Dinner) TSM (124 points with one Chicken Dinner) Nigma Galaxy (121 points with three Chicken Dinners) R Esports (107 points)

The significant prize money will certainly encourage players to perform better in the main tournament, which will begin shortly after the conclusion of The Grind.

Edited by Danyal Arabi