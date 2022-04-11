All qualified teams in BMOC The Grind Finals

Krafton previously announced that BMOC would be the first tournament of the 2022 BGMI esports season. However, witnessing such a massive craze amongst players and fans across the country, they organized The Grind - a practice tournament for the 32 invited teams in the main competition.

The Grind officially kicked things off for BGMI esports for the year, and the teams were seen fighting on the battlegrounds of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok in the Qualifiers and League Stages. However, with the conclusion of the League Stages, it is now time for the Finals.

Invited BGMI esports teams that are going to feature in BMOC The Grind Finals

The top 24 teams from the Qualifiers fought amongst themselves for a span of four days to make their way to the Finals. Some invited teams lived up to the expectations of their fans, while others crumbled under pressure.

Here is a list of 16 BGMI esports teams (along with the points and the number of Chicken Dinners they obtained) that made it through to the Finals of The Grind:

OR Esports (199 points with two Chicken Dinners) Team Insane (162 points with one Chicken Dinner) Entity Gaming (161 points with one Chicken Dinner) Chemin Esports (160 points with three Chicken Dinners) Team XO (160 points with one Chicken Dinner) Team XSpark (150 points with three Chicken Dinners) Skylightz Gaming (148 points with one Chicken Dinner) GodLike Esports (145 points with one Chicken Dinner) Team Mayhem (135 points with two Chicken Dinners) Hyderabad Hydras (135 points) Team SouL (130 points with two Chicken Dinners) Global Esports (126 points with one Chicken Dinner) Orangutan (125 points with one Chicken Dinner) TSM (124 points with one Chicken Dinner) Nigma Galaxy (121 points with three Chicken Dinners) R Esports (107 points)

What are the dates and format for BMOC The Grind Finals?

The practice tournament began with the Qualifiers on March 31, and then the League Stages were organized between April 7 and April 10. Following the success of the two stages, the Finals of the tournament are scheduled to be held between April 14 and April 17.

The top 16 teams from the League Stages have made their way to the Finals and will battle in a total of 24 custom matches spread out over four days. At the end of 24 matches, the team with the most points will be crowned the Champions of BMOC The Grind.

Edited by Shaheen Banu