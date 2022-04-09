BMOC The Grind prize pool revealed 

The craze in the Indian gaming community regarding BMOC 2022 is massive. The tournament is scheduled to be the first major tournament of the 2022 BGMI esports season.

Krafton previously announced the commencement of The Grind, a practice tournament for 32 invited teams. With the Qualifiers stage already getting a massive response, the organizers have now unveiled the prize pool of the tournament.

What is the prize pool for BMOC The Grind?

Out of the remaining 24 invited esports teams, only the top 16 teams will make their way to the Finals of The Grind, which is set to be played between 14 April and 17 April.

Snippet showing prize pool for BMOC The Grind (Image via YouTube/Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The inaugural champions of The Grind will receive a sum of ₹1.5 lakhs. While the second and third teams will get ₹75,000 and ₹50,000, respectively. The MVP of the Finals will be awarded ₹40,000.

The prize money will encourage the teams to perform better in the main tournament.

League Stage schedule

Following the daily routine, the livestream of the tournament's League Stages will begin at 5.00 pm IST and last till 10.00 pm IST. As per schedule, three games will be played on the popular map of Erangel, followed by two on the desert map of Miramar, and one on the rainforest map of Sanhok.

Match 1: Erangel - Group A and Group C — 5:07 pm

Match 2: Miramar - Group A and Group B — 5:51 pm

Match 3: Sanhok - Group B and Group C — 6:35 pm

Match 4: Erangel - Group B and Group C — 7:26 pm

Match 5: Miramar - Group A and Group C — 8:11 pm

Match 6: Erangel - Group A and Group B — 8:55 pm

Groups for BMOC The Grind League Stage

The top 24 teams from the Qualifiers stage have made their way to the League Stages of The Grind and are divided into three groups. Here is the list of the remaining BGMI esports teams participating in the League Stages.

Group A

Team XO Global Esports GodLike Esports Team Mayhem Team Xspark Revenant R Esports Nigma Galaxy

Group B

Team Soul Orangutan Team Insane TSM Skylightz Gaming Team Enigma Forever True Rippers Revenge Esports

Group C

Chemin Esports Hyderabad Hydras OR Esports 7Sea Esports Hydra Official 8Bit FS Esports Entity Gaming

