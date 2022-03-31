All invited BGMI teams for BMOC The Grind 2022 revealed

The craze regarding the upcoming BGMI tournament, Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 is massive amongst fans and players of the game. The tournament is scheduled to be the first official tournament of the 2022 season and is expected to build on the success of BGIS 2021.

Witnessing the hype around the tournament, Krafton has unveiled a practice tournament known as BMOC: The Grind, which will feature 32 invited teams who will battle to be crowned the champions.

Invited BGMI esports teams that are going to feature in the upcoming BMOC: The Grind

Krafton took to the Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India yesterday to announce the BGMI teams participating in BMOC: The Grind. Here's a look at the 32 invited teams who will fight it out on the battlegrounds of The Grind.

Group A

Skylightz Gaming 7Sea Esports Global Esports Soul Chemin Esports Reckoning Esports Marcos Gaming Chicken Rushers

Group B

TSM 8Bit FS Esports Nigma Galaxy Orangutan Team Celtz Big Brother Hydra Official

Group C

Team XO OR Esports Team XSpark True Rippers Blind Esports Inside Out Team Mayhem Team Enigma Forever

Group D

GodLike Esports Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming R Esports Team Insane Hyderabad Hydras Revenge Esports Entity Gaming

What is the schedule and format of the upcoming BMOC: The Grind?

The upcoming BGMI esports tournament BMOC: The Grind is set to begin today at 5:00 pm IST. Krafton announced the tournament schedule in an Instagram post. Here are the dates for the different stages of The Grind.

Qualifiers: March 31 - April 3

March 31 - April 3 League Stages: April 7 - April 10

April 7 - April 10 Final Stage: April 14 - April 17

The Grind has three different stages and will run for weeks. Here's a detailed look at the tournament's format.

Qualifiers: The Qualifiers are set to be the first stage of The Grind. All the invited teams will be divided into four groups. Each group will play in a Round Robin format, and the top 24 teams will head on to the League Stage.

League Stages: 24 teams from the previous stage will be further divided into three groups who will battle it out in a Round Robin format for four days. The top 16 teams will make it to the Final Stage.

Final Stage: 16 teams will face each other in a total of 24 matches spread out over four days. The team with the most points at the end of the last match will be crowned the Champions of BMOC: The Grind.

