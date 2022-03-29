BMOC 2022: The Grind start date for BGMI teams revealed

The upcoming BMOC 2022 has created a lot of hype amongst players and fans in the BGMI gaming community. It is also set to be the first tournament of the 2022 BGMI esports season.

Following the massive success of BGIS 2021, Krafton had previously announced the roadmap for the esports tournament of Battlegrounds Mobile India in 2022. The entire season will have a total of four official tournaments, with a prize pool of ₹6 Crore.

Krafton has also announced the commencement of BMOC: The Grind. The Grind will see 32 invited teams fight it out amongst themselves, as they did before BGIS 2021, and prepare for the main tournament.

When will BMOC 2022: The Grind begin for Indian BGMI esports players?

The registrations for the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 began on March 14 and concluded yesterday. The registrations were extended for a day since the website went into maintenance on March 27 after witnessing a huge surge in traffic.

The conclusion of the registrations left players across the country wondering about the starting date of the tournament. However, they did not have to wait long.

Earlier today, Krafton Inc. took to the official Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India to announce the commencement of The Grind. Based on the announcement video, it is known that BMOC: The Grind will begin on March 31.

This indicates that the main tournament will begin within a week of The Grind. However, the developers have made no official confirmation regarding the commencement of the main tournament.

BMOC 2022 format

In-game Qualifiers: The tournament's first stage will see thousands of registered teams fighting it out on different maps in classic in-game matches.

Round 1: 512 teams from the In-game Qualifiers will make their way into Round 1, which will mark the beginning of the official tournament.

Round 2: The penultimate rounds of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 will witness 256 qualified teams from the previous round battle it out amongst themselves to reach the final round of the tournament.

Round 3: The top 64 teams from Round 3 will enter the final stage and engage in thrilling matches for a few days. However, only the top 24 teams will see themselves making their way to the inaugural season of Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS).

The roadmap has been set in such a way that if the 24 qualifying teams from the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge make it to the finals of BMPS, they will be guaranteed a slot in other unofficial tournaments as well.

Edited by Danyal Arabi