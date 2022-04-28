'I'm gonna miss the audience': BGMI star Jonathan on his LAN experience

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) star Jonathan Amaral recently appeared in Dhruv Sangwan's vlog where the two friends conversed about several topics. However, when Jonathan was asked about his experience in the LAN event, he mentioned how he misses the audience who form an integral part of any LAN tournament.

Jonathan is one of the best players in the country. His consistency in tournaments, where he has outplayed multiple opponents with his outstanding skills, has led pundits to compare him to greats like Paraboy and Order. Proving his mettle again, Jonathan has been the best performer from GodLike Esports in the ongoing LAN event.

With many fans across the country closely following Jonathan, his comments have created a buzz in the gaming community. Fans are looking forward to the upcoming LAN events where spectators will be permitted.

BGMI star Jonathan talks about his experience at the ongoing Nodwin Gaming x LOCO All Stars Invitational LAN event

Jonathan was the main feature of Sangwan's vlog as the two were seen conversing and reminiscing about the old PUBG Mobile LAN tournaments. Jonathan compared the ongoing LAN tournament and said that it is a great thing that such an event has been organized after two years.

However, he also seemed disappointed as spectators were not allowed to enter the arena. He added how the cheers of the audience motivated the players to perform better.

His words were:

"This time there is no audience. It feels different when they shout. It creates a different environment completely, giving us more fun. I am gonna miss that."

Jonathan further mentioned that he is excited to see new players and is expecting a lot of fun over the course of the three days of the tournament. He even mentioned that he was looking forward to seeing who will win the trophy, adding that he will try his best to win the MVP title and the main trophy.

In the vlog, Sangwan was seen meeting with players from different teams like Revenant Esports, OR Esports, Team XSpark, and Team XO. He also had a chat with popular streamer and BGMI pro Snax and complained about spending over 15,000 UC on his voice pack, only to return empty-handed.

The ongoing Nodwin Gaming x LOCO All Stars Invitational that Jonathan was speaking about in the vlog is being organized in Delhi. All BGMI players, managers, casters and staff are being kept inside a bio-bubble, which has prompted the organizers to restrict the audience from entering the auditorium. For this reason, the exact location has also been kept undisclosed.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan