Snax Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in April 2022

Raj "Snax" Verma is a renowned personality in the BGMI gaming community. His humble attitude and rigorous grind in the game has helped earn him respect as he stands as an idol to many upcoming gamers in the country.

An esports athlete, a blogger, a streamer, Snax is a multitasker. He connects with his audience through his streams and thoroughly entertains them. His assaulting skills and crucial calls are few of the main reasons that Team XO consistently performs well.

BGMI ID

Snax's popularity has made his BGMI profile amongst the most searched IDs. Players and fans across the country search for his ID to send him friend requests. His ID is 585127130.

Seasonal stats and rank

Snax is a regular feature for Team XO in official and third-party tournaments and scrims. However, he still livestreams the game regularly and plays with his friends as well as randoms. Within the first two weeks of the new Cycle 2 Season 5, Snax has climbed to the Ace tier with a total of 4,411 points.

Snax has played 56 Classic Squad matches in the new season and has won Chicken Dinners in 15 of them, an impressive stat in itself. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top ten in 37 games.

Snax has managed 66,545.4 total damage with an average damage of 1,188.3. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 7.12 and has outclassed 399 enemies in total.

However, Snax' survival skills are reflected in his average survival time of 15.4 minutes. Moreover, 20 finishes and 3222 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S5.

Note: Snax's stats were recorded at the time of writing, and they are subject to change over time.

YouTube income

Snax is an integral member of the 8Bit Creatives. His transfer from Velocity Gaming to Team XO resulted in him becoming one of the highest-paid esports player in the country. However, a major part of his monthly revenue comes from his popular YouTube channel, Snax Gaming, where he livestreams and uploads videos of Battlegrounds Mobile India on a daily basis.

In the last 30 days, Snax has earned between $1.4K and $22.9K from his popular YouTube channel (based on the stats provided by Social Blade).

